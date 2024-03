Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung is visiting the swing province of North Chungcheong on Wednesday to support the party’s candidates for the April 10 general elections.According to the DP on Wednesday, the party’s chair is scheduled to visit North Chungcheong Province’s Chungju, Jecheon and Cheongju, where the DP has struggled to win voter support in past elections.Lee is holding a joint election committee meeting with the DP’s satellite party, the Democratic Alliance, in the morning at the campaign office of Kim Kyung-wook, the DP’s candidate for Chungju.Co-chairs of the satellite party’s election committee will also attend the meeting.The DP chair will then visit a traditional market and shopping districts in Jecheon and Cheongju to appeal for voter support.