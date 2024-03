Photo : YONHAP News

The union of intracity bus drivers in Seoul and their employers are holding last-minute negotiations on Wednesday, a day before a scheduled general strike.The Seoul Bus Labor Union and management began the meeting in Seoul at 2:30 p.m., where the labor is said to have demanded wage increases, improvements to the salary system and the scrapping of wage discrimination for contract workers.Both sides have been negotiating wages through seven central labor-management talks and two preliminary mediation meetings from December 2023 to March 23, but have so far been unable to reach an agreement.If an agreement with management is not reached, a general strike will begin at 4 a.m. Thursday, marking the first collective action since 2012, when a partial strike lasted for 20 minutes.Seoul city said it plans to implement emergency transportation measures, such as increasing the number of subway services, in case of a strike.