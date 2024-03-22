Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KMA Calls on President Yoon to Hold Direct Talks with Trainee Doctors to End Walkout

Written: 2024-03-27 16:48:20Updated: 2024-03-27 18:13:44

KMA Calls on President Yoon to Hold Direct Talks with Trainee Doctors to End Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol on to meet trainee doctors in person in order to bring an end to their prolonged collective action against an increase in the medical school admissions quota.
 
Kim Taek-woo, the chairman of the KMA’s emergency response committee, on Wednesday said the government and the medical community have held several discussions regarding the increase in the medical school admissions quota, but it only confirmed the wide difference in their positions.
 
Kim urged President Yoon to directly meet with the trainee doctors to overcome the current crisis and provide a path toward an agreement.
 
However, the KMA stressed that there will be no change in its prerequisite for dialogue, which they have stated is the withdrawal of the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.

The doctors' association reiterated that only when the government scraps the plan, can they start from square one to begin negotiations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >