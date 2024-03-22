KMA Calls on President Yoon to Hold Direct Talks with Trainee Doctors to End Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol on to meet trainee doctors in person in order to bring an end to their prolonged collective action against an increase in the medical school admissions quota.Kim Taek-woo, the chairman of the KMA’s emergency response committee, on Wednesday said the government and the medical community have held several discussions regarding the increase in the medical school admissions quota, but it only confirmed the wide difference in their positions.Kim urged President Yoon to directly meet with the trainee doctors to overcome the current crisis and provide a path toward an agreement.However, the KMA stressed that there will be no change in its prerequisite for dialogue, which they have stated is the withdrawal of the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.The doctors' association reiterated that only when the government scraps the plan, can they start from square one to begin negotiations.