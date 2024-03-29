Suseo-Dongtan Section of GTX-A High-Speed Commuter Train Begins Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

A section of over 80 planned kilometers of Line A of the Great Train eXpress(GTX) high-speed commuter rail network linking Seoul's Suseo Station and Dongtan Station in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province began operations on Saturday.The first train departed from Dongtan at 5:30 a.m., traveling the 34-point-nine-kilometer section at a maximum speed of 180 kilometers per hour. Travel time one way on the train, including stops, takes around 20 minutes. Daily operations end when trains reach the final stop at each end at around 1 a.m. the next day.The basic fare is three-thousand-200 won, or around two U.S. dollars and 37 cents, and 250 won for every additional five kilometers traveled after the first ten kilometers.Three stations have opened so far, the third being Seongnam Station between Suseo and Dongtan, with the fourth Guseong Station in the city of Yongin, between Seongnam and Dongtan, set to become operational in late June.The two-point-13-trillion-won project, for which a preliminary feasibility investigation was completed in 2009, broke ground in October 2016.