Ministry Finds 26 Suspected Hidden Cameras at Advance Polling Stations

Written: 2024-03-30 11:52:52Updated: 2024-03-30 13:56:15

Photo : KBS News

The interior ministry, which inspected advance polling stations at facilities run by municipal governments nationwide ahead of the April 10 general elections, found 26 hidden cameras suspected of being illegally installed.

The sites where the cameras were found on Friday include ballot counting locations for the upcoming elections, as well as venues used during past elections.

The ministry launched the nationwide inspection after suspected camera devices were found at advance polling stations in the cities of Incheon and Yangsan earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber in his 40s was apprehended by police on suspicion of installing the cameras. The YouTuber reportedly told the police that he had attempted to be on the lookout for fabrication of the early voting rate.

The National Election Commission(NEC) said it will strongly respond to such illegal acts that threaten public order during the elections and that could infringe upon the freedom to cast a vote.
