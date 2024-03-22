Medical Professors to Reduce Work Hours amid Trainee Doctors' Prolonged Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's medical professors say they have reached their physical limit and reiterated plans to reduce their working hours amid the prolonged collective action taken by trainee doctors.At a press conference on Saturday, an emergency steering committee of the medical professors' group said they have come to face physical restrictions after maintaining patient consultations without time constraints.The committee said medical services in non-essential medicine are expected to be reduced in accordance with the situation in each department along with consultations for patients with minor symptoms at general hospitals.The professors also took issue with second vice health minister Park Min-soo, saying his actions and hardline stance have hindered dialogue between the medical community and the government, and called for his removal from press relations.Amid criticism that dialogue is being delayed due to multiple doctors' groups having different channels of communication, the committee dismissed it as a "claim by the government" and said the groups communicate with one another and see eye to eye on the issues at large.