Parties Pull Out All the Stops in Seoul Region ahead of April 10 Elections

Photo : KBS News

Rival political parties pulled out all the stops in the capital region on Saturday, the first weekend of official campaigning ahead of the April 10 general elections.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) visited the Gyeonggi provincial city of Bucheon and Incheon, calling on voters to pass judgment on the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for obstructing state affairs through abuse of its majority in parliament.In an apparent reference to Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup's resignation amid controversy over his appointment, PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon promised to be a party that immediately responds to public criticism.The DP sought voter support while touring districts along Seoul's Han River, considered one of the fiercest battlegrounds, where party leader Lee Jae-myung urged voters to hold the administration to account for its failures in normalizing state affairs.Lee also asked everyone to cast their ballots, saying not voting would be giving up on their children's future.Meanwhile, leadership from the minor Green Justice Party canvassed on the southernmost Jeju Island, while former DP leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party visited the southwestern city of Gwangju.Former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok's Reform Party stumped in the Gyeonggi city of Hwaseong, while former justice minister Cho Kuk's Rebuilding Korea Party sought support in the southwestern Jeolla region.