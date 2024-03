Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jung-hoo, the rookie center fielder for the San Francisco Giants, logged his first multi-hit performance during the second game since his Major Leagues Baseball(MLB) debut.The 25-year-old South Korean was in the starting lineup for the Giants against their second away match against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Saturday.In the top of the first inning, Lee got off to a good start with a hit in the middle against San Diego starter Joe Musgrove. In the fourth, he hit a timely RBI single with one out and runners on first and second bases.Posting two hits and one RBI in five times at bat, the South Korean managed to score RBIs in two consecutive games. The Giants defeated the Padres eight-three.Last December, Lee signed a six-year contract worth 113 million U.S. dollars with the Giants, the biggest deal for a "posted" Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) player.