Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored a crucial late winner for his team in the Premier League clash with Luton Town on Saturday.The club captain found the net in the 41st minute in the second half of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, breaking the 1-1 draw to help his team secure a 2-to-1 victory.The goal, which is his 15th goal of the season, came after he netted a goal each in the two World Cup qualifiers with Thailand on March 21 and 26.With the latest goal, Son tied for fourth place in goals this season with Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. Earling Haaland of Manchester City is in the lead with 18 goals.Son also moved into the top five of the club’s all-time leading scorers with his 160th Spurs goal.