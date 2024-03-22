Menu Content

4-Year-Old Girl Died after Being Rejected Transfer to Higher-Level General Hospital

Written: 2024-03-31 12:32:38

Photo : YONHAP News

A four-year-old girl who was in cardiac arrest after falling into a ditch in North Chungcheong Province died after five higher-level general hospitals rejected her transfer.

According to local medical institutions and fire authorities, the girl was found drowned in a ditch in a residential area in Boeun, in the province, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The girl, who was found in cardiac arrest, was taken to a nearby hospital, where her pulse was restored with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and medication.

The hospital's medical staff decided that she needed to be transferred to a higher-level general hospital and contacted six hospitals in South and North Chungcheong Provinces and the capital region while continuing emergency treatment.

However, five of the hospitals refused to accept her, and one hospital agreed to accept her transfer at around 7:25 p.m., but the girl reportedly fell into cardiac arrest again and was pronounced dead at around 7:40 p.m.

It has not been confirmed why the five hospitals refused her transfer, with the police looking into the case.
