Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an Easter message Sunday, saying that he hopes it will be a day to reflect on and practice Jesus’ love for humanity.The president issued the message in a post on his Facebook page.Cathedrals and churches across the nation will mark Easter on Sunday with Mass and worship services.The Catholic community will hold Easter Mass around the country. Cardinal Archbishop of Seoul Peter Chung Soon-taick will celebrate Mass at Seoul’s Myeongdong Cathedral at noon.In a written message issued earlier, Chung said that the resurrection of Jesus testifies that our lives do not end in this world, praying that Easter’s hope will warmly spread to people in difficult conditions, such as North Koreans and the victims of the wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.Protestant churches will also hold a joint annual Easter service at 4 p.m. at Myungsung Church in Seoul.