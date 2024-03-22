DP Chair to Woo Voters in his Constituency in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appeal to voters for support in his constituency in Incheon on Sunday.Lee plans to attend an Easter service and Mass at local churches in the Gyeyang District on Sunday morning and canvass around the district in the afternoon. He will then meet with Incheon's local groups to listen to people’s opinions.Kim Boo-kyum, the co-chair of the DP’s campaign committee, will campaign in areas of Seoul, including the Seocho-B District, where DP floor leader Hong Ik-pyo is running for a parliamentary seat.Other minor opposition parties, the Green Justice Party and the New Future Party, will campaign in the Mapo District in Seoul and the capital region, respectively, while the New Reform Party will stump around Incheon and Chungcheong Province.Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the head of the Renovating Korea Party, will visit the birth home of former President Kim Young-sam on Sunday to woo voters in Gyeongsang Province.