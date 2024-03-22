S. Korea's Land Area Increase by 5.8 Square Kilometers in 2023

Photo : KBS

The country’s land area increased by some six square kilometers last year.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that it will release on Monday the 2024 Cadastral Statistical Annual Report, which includes data on the increased land area.Cadastral statistics are annually published state data produced with compiled land information such as administrative districts, land titles, and owners. The statistics are utilized as basic data for state administration and the establishment of national land policies.According to the 2024 report, the country’s land area was 100-thousand-449 square kilometers last year, up five-point-eight square kilometers, which is about two times the size of the Yeouido area in Seoul.The ministry said that the increase is attributed to the newly registered land from reclamation and development projects.North Gyeongsang Province has the largest land area with 18-thousand-424 square kilometers, followed by Gangwon and South Jeolla Provinces.Nearly half of the nation’s land was owned by individuals, while state-owned land and public land took up 25-point-five percent and eight-point-five percent, respectively.