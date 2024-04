Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to address the nation on medical reform on Monday amid the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors in protest of the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.The presidential office said in a message to reporters on Sunday that the president will explain in detail the government’s plan for medical reform and the medical school quota hike.The president is expected to stress the need for medical reform, including the need to increase the quota by two-thousand.Yoon is also likely to urge the medical community to join the government in its efforts to pursue medical reform.However, he may change his stance and present a new solution as he promised to listen to the voices of the people in his remarks during an Easter service on Sunday.