Politics

Yoon's Approval Rating Falls for Fifth Week to 36.3%

Written: 2024-04-01 09:55:53Updated: 2024-04-01 09:57:15

Yoon's Approval Rating Falls for Fifth Week to 36.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell for the fifth consecutive week to around 36 percent with less than two weeks left until the April 10 general elections.

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 36-point-three percent of respondents approved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down zero-point-two percentage points from the previous week.

Sixty-point-seven percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with the president, rising zero-point-six percentage points over the same period.

Yoon’s approval rating has declined for five consecutive weeks since hitting 41-point-nine percent in the fourth week of February. 

The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In a separate poll on the approval ratings of the rival parties, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) received 35-point-four percent, down one-point-seven percentage points, while the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating rose by zero-point-three percentage points to 43-point-one percent. 

It marks the first time in about two months that the DP is ahead of the PPP outside the margin of error, which is plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points. 

The survey, conducted on one-thousand-four adults on Thursday and Friday, has a confidence level of 95 percent.
