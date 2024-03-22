Yoon's Approval Rating Falls for Fifth Week to 36.3%

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell for the fifth consecutive week to around 36 percent with less than two weeks left until the April 10 general elections.
According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 36-point-three percent of respondents approved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down zero-point-two percentage points from the previous week.
Sixty-point-seven percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with the president, rising zero-point-six percentage points over the same period.
Yoon’s approval rating has declined for five consecutive weeks since hitting 41-point-nine percent in the fourth week of February.
The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
In a separate poll on the approval ratings of the rival parties, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) received 35-point-four percent, down one-point-seven percentage points, while the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating rose by zero-point-three percentage points to 43-point-one percent.
It marks the first time in about two months that the DP is ahead of the PPP outside the margin of error, which is plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points.
The survey, conducted on one-thousand-four adults on Thursday and Friday, has a confidence level of 95 percent.