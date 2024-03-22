Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Seek Deployment of Additional Military, Public Health Doctors

Written: 2024-04-01 10:59:34Updated: 2024-04-01 11:02:05

Gov't to Seek Deployment of Additional Military, Public Health Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will dispatch additional military and public health doctors to hospitals across the nation as medical professors started to reduce their weekly working hours amid the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors. 

In a government meeting on Monday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government will utilize available personnel as much as possible within the emergency medical system, adding it will seek to dispatch more public health and military doctors. 

So far, a cumulative total of 413 public health and military doctors have been dispatched to help fill the current medical vacuum.

The minister also said that the government will support the hiring of senior doctors and facilitate the continued employment of doctors scheduled to retire. 

Cho added that the government will also support hospitals securing additional physician assistants. 

The government urged medical professors to withdraw their resignations and called for trainee doctors who left their worksites to return to work, reaffirming that it remains open to dialogue with the medical community.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >