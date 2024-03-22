Foreign Minister to Attend NATO Meeting in Belgium

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat Cho Tae-yul will attend a foreign ministers’ meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) set for Wednesday and Thursday in Belgium.The foreign ministry said on Monday that Cho will also meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the implementation of the Individually Tailored Partnership Program(ITPP), which was signed by South Korea and NATO in July of last year.The ministry said Cho will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of major countries on the sidelines of the NATO gathering.South Korea was invited to the ministerial meeting for the third year as one of NATO's four Asia-Pacific partners, along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand. South Korea will participate in the meeting along with Ukraine and the European Union.The participants plan to discuss new security threats and the situation in Ukraine, which entered its third year of war against Russia.