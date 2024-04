Photo : YONHAP News

Police apprehended a third person over their alleged involvement in the installment of hidden cameras at early voting polling stations ahead of the April 10 general elections.The National Office of Investigation(NOI) said on Monday that a total of three people have so far been apprehended, with the third being a man in his 50s suspected of assisting with the installment of the camera in the southeastern city of Yangsan.Earlier, a YouTuber in his 40s was placed in pretrial detention over allegations he trespassed into dozens of advance polling stations and violated the Protection of Communications Secrets Act by installing the cameras.Authorities have filed for warrants on the same charges for the accomplice in his 50s and another person in his 70s.The police have confirmed hidden cameras at 36 polling stations, with investigations ongoing at five additional locations.