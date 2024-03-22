DP Election Co-Chair Kim Urges Pres. Yoon to Present Reform Plan after April 10 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

​Kim Boo-kyum, a co-chair of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) election committee, called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to put forth a full-scale reform plan for state affairs after the conclusion of the April 10 general elections.At a committee meeting on Monday, Kim said there has been a call within the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for Yoon to apologize for his lack of communication and partisan politics, adding that the president has brought it all on himself.The election co-chair said the president should also meet with DP leader Lee Jae-myung with a reform plan to come to an agreement regarding the handling of state affairs.Lee Hae-chan, another election co-chair, called for a special counsel investigation into the actions of former defense minister Lee Jong-sup who has been accused of interfering in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search operation last year.The co-chair stressed that the issue only came to the fore amid Lee Jong-sup’s recent appointment to and subsequent resignation from the position of Ambassador to Australia, which ignited controversy surrounding his alleged interference in the investigation.