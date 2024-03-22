Menu Content

PPP Ramps Up Offensive against DP Candidate Suspected of Loan Fraud

Written: 2024-04-01 14:20:27Updated: 2024-04-01 14:40:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon ramped up his offensive against the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) over a candidate suspected of taking out a business loan under his daughter's name.

On the campaign trail in the southeastern port city of Busan on Monday, Han said come April 10, the people should support a party that works for citizens, rather than one that defends someone suspected of committing fraud.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidate Yang Moon-seok is accused of taking out a business loan of one-point-one billion won, or around 815-thousand U.S. dollars, under his daughter's name to purchase a "high-priced" apartment in 2020 that was subject to the then government's loan restrictions.

In light of the controversy, Yun Jae-ok, a co-chair of the PPP's election committee, urged the company that approved the loan, MG Community Credit Cooperatives, to conduct a thorough investigation, the PPP also filed a complaint over Yang's alleged fraud with the prosecution.
 
Meanwhile, the PPP pledged to expand the eligibility for classification as a simplified taxpayer of value added taxes from the current annual sales of 80 million won to 200 million won.
