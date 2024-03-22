Medical Community Slams Yoon's Reiterated Call for Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

The medical community harshly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol as he reasserted the need for a medical school admissions quota hike of two-thousand and other medical reforms in his address to the nation on Monday.Lim Hyun-taek, president-elect of the Korean Medical Association(KMA), told Yonhap News Agency that the doctors' group's official position in response to Yoon's address is that it has none, adding he does not want to comment further.On social media, former KMA chief Roh Hwan-kyu accused the president of using his power to spread biased information.Bang Jae-seung, a professor at the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital who heads an emergency committee of medical professors, said Yoon's statement confirmed the administration's lack of willingness and ability to resolve the ongoing medical crisis.One doctor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed out that the president failed to put forth a detailed plan for the preparation of financial resources that could be used to improve the education of new doctors and expand services in essential medicine.