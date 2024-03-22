Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Officials in S. Korea, Japan Say No Schedule Set for Trilateral Summit with US

Written: 2024-04-01 15:07:07Updated: 2024-04-01 15:34:42

Officials in S. Korea, Japan Say No Schedule Set for Trilateral Summit with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials from both South Korea and Japan said no schedule has been decided following reports about a possible summit between the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan on the margins of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in July.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday said no arrangements have yet been made, when asked whether the three sides were arranging the leaders' meeting.

Hayashi said while there was an agreement during the Camp David summit last August to hold a three-way meeting at least once a year, no decision has been made regarding the next gathering.

An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said the three sides will continue to consult on the matter, but President Yoon Suk Yeol's overseas trips after April have yet to be finalized.

On Sunday, Japan's Kyodo News reported that the Joe Biden administration has invited Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend July's NATO summit in Washington D.C., and that the three sides were negotiating details for a trilateral meeting.
