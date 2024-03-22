Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Ramps Up Campaign Efforts in Nakdong River Belt ahead of April 10 Elections

Written: 2024-04-01 15:24:14Updated: 2024-04-01 18:37:09

PPP Ramps Up Campaign Efforts in Nakdong River Belt ahead of April 10 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), led by interim leader Han Dong-hoon, has ramped up campaign efforts in the Nakdong River belt in the country's southeastern region, a key battlefield for the April 10 general elections.

Han Dong-hoon’s venture to the region on Monday, which includes stops in Busan, Changwon and Gimhae, comes as a recent Realmeter poll showed that support for the PPP in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province has dropped by 15-point-three percentage points.

The survey of one-thousand-four adults conducted last Thursday and Friday, commissioned by the Economy Business Paper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

While stumping in Busan, Han pledged to relocate the state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB) to the nation's second-largest city; the early completion of construction of a new airport on Gadeok Island; and the enactment of a special law to turn the city into a global hub.

Han also promised to push for the reconstruction of the home stadium for the Lotte Giants professional baseball team in Busan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >