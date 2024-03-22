PPP Ramps Up Campaign Efforts in Nakdong River Belt ahead of April 10 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), led by interim leader Han Dong-hoon, has ramped up campaign efforts in the Nakdong River belt in the country's southeastern region, a key battlefield for the April 10 general elections.Han Dong-hoon’s venture to the region on Monday, which includes stops in Busan, Changwon and Gimhae, comes as a recent Realmeter poll showed that support for the PPP in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province has dropped by 15-point-three percentage points.The survey of one-thousand-four adults conducted last Thursday and Friday, commissioned by the Economy Business Paper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.While stumping in Busan, Han pledged to relocate the state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB) to the nation's second-largest city; the early completion of construction of a new airport on Gadeok Island; and the enactment of a special law to turn the city into a global hub.Han also promised to push for the reconstruction of the home stadium for the Lotte Giants professional baseball team in Busan.