Yoon Calls on Doctors to Submit 'Reasonable' Proposal for Dialogue

Written: 2024-04-01 15:42:42Updated: 2024-04-01 16:06:41

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called on the medical community to propose "more reasonable and rational" measures regarding the admissions quota hike, adding only then can the government and doctors hold discussions.
 
President Yoon made the remark during an address to the nation on the government's medical reform plans at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, calling on the doctors' groups to present a unified proposal to the government.
 
Yoon said the medical community is proposing various numbers without any basis, with some even calling for a decrease in the admissions quota.
 
He further stressed that if the medical community wants to argue against the government's planned quota hike of two-thousand, it should back it up with "clear and solid scientific evidence" and not a collective action.
 
Yoon said past governments have "fought and lost" in their attempts to increase the quota over the past 27 years, emphasizing that it can no longer afford to "repeat such failures."
