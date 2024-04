Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has made a bid to register knowledge and skills in the production of the Korean traditional paper of hanji and related cultural practices to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.The Cultural Heritage Administration said on Monday that it applied for the registry on Sunday, for the review by the UNESCO Secretariat and its Evaluation Body.The final decision on the registry will be made during the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, coming in December 2026.Made from mulberry trees, hanji has been produced in Korea for a thousand years.