Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met his Mongolian counterpart Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai in Seoul on Monday and expressed hope that their countries will swiftly adopt an Economic Partnership Agreement(EPA).Han also conveyed expectations that such an accord, which is currently being negotiated, will strengthen the institutional basis for bilateral economic cooperation.Citing that South Korea-Mongolia trade amounted to 540 million U.S. dollars last year, Han said he anticipates the two countries will further expand bilateral trade and investment.Oyun-Erdene expressed an intent to boost cooperation with South Korea, which he described as a key economic cooperation partner in the region.Meanwhile, Han conveyed words of consolation for Mongolia, which is suffering a serious cold wave, to which the Mongolian prime minister said the humanitarian aid that South Korea provided was of significant help to the Mongolian people.