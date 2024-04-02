Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Flew 600km before Falling into East Sea

Written: 2024-04-02 11:12:27Updated: 2024-04-02 14:35:38

JCS: N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Flew 600km before Falling into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Tuesday morning. 

According to the JCS, the South Korean military detected a missile, presumed to be intermediate-range, which was fired from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea at 6:53 a.m.

The JCS reported that the missile flew for less than ten minutes, traveling 600 kilometers in the direction of Alseom, an uninhabited island off the North’s east coast, before falling into the East Sea.

The South Korean military suspects the North carried out a hypersonic missile test. 

This follows reports from the North on March 20 that it successfully tested a solid-fuel engine for its new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, and claims from Pyongyang that the missile it fired on January 14 was a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic warhead.

The launch comes 15 days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a live-fire drill of super-large multiple rocket launchers. 

The military has beefed up surveillance and is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely sharing information regarding the North’s ballistic missile with the United States and Japan.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >