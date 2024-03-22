Gov't to Start Accpeting Work Permit Applications for Foreigners in Food, Hotel Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin accepting employment permit applications for foreign workers with E-9 visas in the food service, hotel and condo industries starting April 22.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Tuesday that it will accept applications from April 22 to May 3 through its local employment offices nationwide.The E-9 visa is issued for migrant workers wanting to engage in jobs that require manual or nonprofessional labor.Previously, E-9 visa holders could only work in the agriculture, fishing, manufacturing and construction sectors, but employment permits have been expanded to include restaurants, hotels and condos this year.The government plans to issue those permits for a total of some 42-thousand foreign workers during the application period, including 26-thousand for manufacturing, 18-hundred for shipbuilding, some five-thousand for the agricultural and livestock industry, and two-thousand for construction.About 45-hundred permits will be allocated for jobs in the service sector, which includes the restaurant, hotel and condo industries.