Gov't Urges Doctors to Present Reasonable Solution to Reform Dispute

Photo : KBS News

The government has called on the nation's doctors to present a reasonable solution to the ongoing dispute over the proposed increase of the medical school admissions quota, reiterating its willingness to discuss health care policies with the medical community.At a press briefing on Tuesday, deputy health minister Jun Byung-wang urged doctors to propose a single plan detailing proposed reforms and related investment priorities, adding that the government is ready to engage in talks if the doctors present a unified, scientific proposal.The deputy minister said that doctors making repeated demands lacking a scientific basis amid the protracted collective action would be problematic, asking the doctors to instead deliver reasonable requests while working to protect the lives of their patients.Such calls echo President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation the previous day, where he stressed that the government is open to discussions on policies presented by the medical community that are more valid and rational.