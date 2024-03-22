DP Chief Accuses 'Politically Motivated' Prosecutors of Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

​Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung accused prosecutors of being "politically motivated" and abusing their investigative and prosecutorial authority during his hearing on corruption charges on Tuesday.Lee, who stands accused of breach of duty and bribery in the Seongnam development and Seongnam FC scandals, attended the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court and lamented that he was wrongfully accused, saying the case has prevented him from focusing on the upcoming elections in his role as head of the main opposition party.Emphasizing that he is set to attend court hearings on three out of the 13 official campaign days, Lee said he is certain that party members, supporters and the general public will understand how he feels about not being able to fulfill his role.The DP chief, who attended a hearing last Friday, is also scheduled to appear for another hearing on April 9, the day before the general elections. The court earlier rejected Lee's request to reschedule next week's hearing, citing concerns it could be viewed as preferential treatment.Lee, former mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam, was indicted for his alleged role in the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong development scandals and third-party bribery involving the city's football club.