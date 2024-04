Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the North Korean regime is attempting to shake up the South Korean society ahead of the April 10 general elections by continuing military provocations, including ballistic missile launches.Yoon made the remark during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, which followed the North's firing of what appeared to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) towards the East Sea earlier in the day.The president said he expects the latest provocation to further unite public sentiment in the South.He also called on the military to maintain a full security posture against any additional provocations by the North.