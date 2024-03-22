Main Opposition Pledges Crackdowns on Illegal Parking, Ticket Scalpers

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) announced a fresh set of pledges for the upcoming April 10 general election relating to the day-to-day lives of the public, including harsher penalties for illegal parking, declassifying gaming addiction as a disease and eradicating ticket scalpers.DP member Oh Chang-seok announced on Tuesday at the Central Party Headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, that the main opposition party compiled and gathered opinions from those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s in the online community.Based on the results, Oh said the DP will work to significantly expand fast charging facilities at highway rest areas for electric vehicles, declassify gaming addiction as a disease, and strengthen regulations on hidden advertisements.The main opposition party also vowed to expand support for indie games, eradicate illegal ticket sales by scalpers, increase the release of fingerlings into the ocean, and push for a 50 percent discount on transportation for those in military service.Oh added that many couples are struggling to have a child, vowing the DP will significantly expand the paid leave system for infertility treatments.