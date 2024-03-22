PPP Interim Leader Vows to Move National Assembly to Sejong City

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chairman Han Dong-hoon visited the Chungcheong region on Tuesday and reiterated his pledge to "completely relocate the National Assembly to Sejong City."Han visited Dangjin, Asan, Cheonan, and Sejong City while campaigning in the Chungcheong region and restated his plans to relocate the National Assembly to Sejong as part of his proposed political reforms.The PPP leader said the move will turn the Chungcheong region into the heart of South Korea, calling on voters to support the ruling party during the upcoming general elections to ensure the envisioned plan comes true.During his visit, Han also emphasized the government and the ruling party's accomplishments over the past two years, including the restoration of trilateral relations between South Korea, the United States and Japan, as well as restarting the country's nuclear power facilities.Han emphasized the significance of the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying that it's a matter of whether or not the current administration and the ruling party can continue in their current direction.