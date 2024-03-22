S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Joint Aerial Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States, and Japan conducted a joint aerial exercise on Tuesday.According to Seoul's defense ministry, the drill involved nuclear-capable B-52H bombers, and were conducted in the overlapping area of the Air Defense Identification Zone(ADIZ) between South Korea and Japan, located southeast of Jeju.The ministry added that the joint exercise was held to deter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats and to enhance the allies' response capabilities. However, it is not believed to have been carried out in an immediate response to the North’s latest ballistic missile launch earlier in the morning.Along with the U.S. B-52H strategic bomber and the U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter, South Korea deployed its F-15K fighter, while the Japan Air Self-Defense Force deployed its F-2 fighter.The defense ministry emphasized that the three allies will continue to expand trilateral training exercises based on their close cooperation to suppress and jointly respond to threats from North Korea.