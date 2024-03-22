Overseas Voter Turnout for April 10 General Elections Hits Record High of 62.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

According to the state election watchdog, the overseas voter turnout for the upcoming 22nd general elections was 62-point-eight percent, the highest ever for a parliamentary election.The National Election Commission(NEC) announced on Tuesday that a total of 92-thousand-923 out of 147-thousand-989 eligible overseas voters took part in the vote.Overseas voting was conducted for six days from March 27 to April 1 at 220 polling stations in 115 countries around the world, with a 62-point-eight percent voter turnout for those in Asia, 56-point-five percent in the Americas, 73-point-five percent in Europe, 74 percent in the Middle East and 79-point-three percent in Africa.Regarding the high overseas turnout, an official from the NEC said that there has been no significant change in the voting process, but believes it's due to the increased enthusiasm of overseas voters to take part in the electoral process.Overseas voting was first introduced during the 19th general elections in 2012, with previous overseas turnouts standing at 45-point-seven percent in the 2012 elections, 41-point-four percent in the 2016 elections, and 23-point-eight percent in the 2020 elections.