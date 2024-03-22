Menu Content

Politics

Survey: 96% of Trainee Doctors, Med. School Students Want Admissions Quota to be Reduced or Remain Unchanged

Written: 2024-04-02 17:18:12Updated: 2024-04-02 17:36:18

Photo : KBS News

A new survey has found that 96 percent of trainee doctors and medical students taking part in the collective action against the government’s plan to expand the medical school admissions quota believe the quota should either be reduced or maintained at its current level.

Ryu Ok-hada, a trainee doctor who has resigned, revealed on Tuesday the results of the survey which he conducted online of 12-thousand-774 junior doctors and 18-thousand-348 medical students from last Friday to Monday.

Some 64 percent of the one-thousand-581 respondents said that considering the state of the nation’s medical services and its educational environment, the admissions quota should be reduced, while nearly 32 percent said the current quota should remain unchanged.  

Only four percent of those surveyed said the admissions quota should be increased. 

The survey also found that roughly 34 percent of respondents have no intention of completing their training, with more than 87 percent of respondents saying they feel disillusioned by the government and public demonizing doctors. 

Only 15, or zero-point-nine percent of those surveyed, said they had faced pressure or threats from their colleagues or superiors in the process of submitting their resignation or withdrawing from school temporarily.
