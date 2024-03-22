Menu Content

Court Rejects Professor Groups' Request to Suspend Execution of Gov't Plan to Expand Admissions Quota

Written: 2024-04-02 18:13:27Updated: 2024-04-02 18:53:22

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has turned down a request by professors' associations of 33 medical schools across the country to suspend the execution of the government’s plan to expand medical schools’ admissions quota by two-thousand. 

The Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday rejected such a request which was submitted to the health and education ministers by associations’ heads. 

A court dismisses a case when the case does not meet requirements or is not regarded to be subject for judgment. 

In issuing its request, the associations had claimed that the government’s plan to expand the admissions quota is invalid as it violated the law on higher education under which college admission plans should be declared 22 months before the year of admission. 

Tuesday’s decision is the first ruling by a court on a number of requests that the doctors’ groups have submitted to courts to suspend the execution of the government’s plans to expand med schools’ admissions quota.
