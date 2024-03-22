Top Office Plans to Compile Largest-Ever R&D Budget for Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it plans to compile the largest-ever budget for research and development(R&D) for next year.Senior presidential secretary for science and technology Park Sang-ook announced the plan on Wednesday in a press briefing at the top office.Park said that it has not yet completed its reform of government support for R&D but said that the government cannot just focus on completing reform measures amid rapid technological change and global competition.The secretary said that under the circumstances, the government plans to sharply increase next year's R&D budget while proceeding with its reform work.A senior official at the top office also told reporters that President Yoon Suk Yeol and economy ministries have reached a general consensus on compiling a record R&D budget next year, though the final number had not yet been decided.The official added that it would take a few months to produce a specific figure as some existing projects will be dropped and some projects will be newly included.