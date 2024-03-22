Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Telemedicine Services Expanded to Community Health Centers

Written: 2024-04-03 13:45:39Updated: 2024-04-03 14:36:22

Telemedicine Services Expanded to Community Health Centers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to allow community health centers to provide telemedicine services amid the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors. 

The health ministry said starting Wednesday, telemedicine services will be expanded to include 246 public health centers and one-thousand-341 smaller community health centers across the nation at the request of some local governments.

The ministry said South Jeolla Province and some other local governments had made the request due to concerns over a possible vacuum in regional public health centers following the dispatch of public health doctors to major hospitals.

With the implementation of telemedicine systems, patients with mild illnesses will be able to consult doctors and receive prescriptions from local public health centers through remote online services.

The government earlier expanded telemedicine services to all hospitals and clinics on February 23, soon after trainee doctors left their workplaces in protest of a planned hike of medical school admissions quota.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >