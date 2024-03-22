DP Pledges to Move Seoul's Olympic-daero Expressway Underground

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has announced a campaign pledge to take an entire section of the Olympic-daero expressway, which currently runs alongside the Han River, and move it underground.At a press briefing on Wednesday, Kim Min-seok, head of the DP's election situation room, said the required financial resources would not exceed nine trillion won, or around six-point-six billion U.S. dollars.This is the same amount injected into the construction of the Gyeongin Ara Waterway, which was completed in 2012.Kim said the process of moving the expressway underground will be achieved by revising related laws and securing the budget during the 22nd National Assembly.Regarding the ongoing row between the government and the medical community over reforms, Kim said the two sides must initiate active dialogue, proposing that the ruling People Power Party(PPP) establish a special committee for public discussion following next week's elections.DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who attended a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the April 3rd Jeju Uprising, said state violence cannot be tolerated under any pretext and that those involved must be held to account for killing and oppressing the people using power entrusted to them by the public.