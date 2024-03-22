Menu Content

PPP Interim Leader Says Winning 'Battleground' Seats Would Mean Victory for Ruling Party

2024-04-03

Photo : YONHAP News

One week ahead of the April 10 general elections, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is focusing on major battleground areas in North Chungcheong, Gangwon, and Gyeonggi provinces.
 
Appealing for voter support in the Chungcheong region on Wednesday, PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon said the current situation is like "walking on thin ice," adding that winning the most contested areas would mean a victory for the ruling party.
 
Han said the PPP is either winning or losing by a small margin in 55 districts across the country, with 26 of them in the Seoul metropolitan area.
 
Han slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidates embroiled in controversies, such as DP leader Lee Jae-myung over his controversial remark about PPP candidate Na Kyung-won's views regarding Japan.

The PPP also criticized former President Moon Jae-in for accusing the current administration of being incompetent, saying failed housing policies from the Moon government is to blame for damaging people's livelihoods.
