Photo : YONHAP News

The government recently seized a stateless vessel suspected of being involved in violating UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea.The seized vessel is a three-thousand-ton bulk carrier called "DEYI," which was reportedly captured by South Korean authorities in waters near Yeosu, South Jeolla Province on March 30. It is currently anchored at Busan Port.A total of thirteen people were found aboard the vessel, including a Chinese captain and crew members from China and Indonesia.An official from Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday that the government is investigating the suspected UNSC resolution violation in close cooperation with the United States, without further elaboration.According to UN Security Council Resolution 2397 on sanctions against North Korea adopted in 2017, UN member states can seize, search, and detain ships suspected of being involved in sanctions violations in their territorial waters.