Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Wednesday dismissed an application submitted by junior doctors, medical schools, and test-takers requesting the suspension of the medical school admissions quota hike.The 4th Administrative Division of the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed the application for suspension of execution filed by 18 medical school professors, residents, medical students, and test-takers against the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the education minister.The application was made regarding the decision to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand for the 2025 academic year.Wednesday's decision follows the 11th Administrative Division of the Seoul Administrative Court's dismissal of an application for suspension of execution submitted by 33 representatives of the Medical Professors Association of Korea on Tuesday.