Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Remembrance Event for 76th Anniversary of April 3 Uprising Incident Held on Wednesday

Written: 2024-04-03 15:57:39Updated: 2024-04-03 17:29:37

Remembrance Event for 76th Anniversary of April 3 Uprising Incident Held on Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

A memorial event for victims marking the 76th anniversary of the April 3rd Jeju Uprising was held at the Jeju April 3rd Peace Park on Wednesday morning.
 
The remembrance event was hosted by the Ministry of Interior and Safety in Jeju Island, where it was held under the theme "Blow, spring wind of April 3rd, fly, seeds of peace," with an attendance of around 20-thousand people, including the bereaved family members.
 
During his memorial address, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said honoring the souls of the innocent victims of the Jeju Uprising and soothing the pains of their families together with the people is a basic duty of a liberal democratic country that guarantees freedom and respect human rights.
 
He vowed to do the utmost to restore the honor of the victims and their families and continue to remember and embrace the pain and suffering of the surviving victims.
 
Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun called for continued public interest and support so that Jeju Uprising could be sublimated into a symbol of peace in the hearts of everyone. The ruling and opposition party leaders also attended the memorial ceremony and paid tribute to the victims.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >