Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s proposal to personally meet with trainee doctors who resigned en masse in protest of the government's medical reform plan.The head of the KMA’s emergency committee, Kim Taek-woo, said in a briefing on Wednesday that the committee welcomes the president’s move to accept the proposal made by the committee last week for him to directly meet with junior doctors.The committee positively assessed the possibility of such a meeting being held.Kim Sung-geun, the committee's public relations official, stressed that the government must suspend its plan to increase the medical schools’ admissions quota if it wants to demonstrate its sincere intention to hold a dialogue with the medical community.