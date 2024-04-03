PPP Estimates Lead in 90~100 Districts, DP Assesses Success in over 110 Constituencies

Photo : YONHAP News

With just a week remaining until the April 10 general elections, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) estimated that they are currently winning in a total of between 90 and one hundred districts while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) determined that they are leading in over 110 districts.This is according to the two parties' central headquarters which assessed their current standing in the races in a total of 254 electoral districts nationwide as of Wednesday.The latest assessment marks a rise of around a dozen seats for the ruling party, which initially showed the party to be pulling ahead in around 74 to 82 districts in its previous assessment released last Tuesday.The DP meanwhile has maintained last week's assessment of winning in over 110 locations as the two major parties believe that the race in a total of 55 districts is too close for them to come up with a conclusive prediction.The estimation of the district races excludes prospects for the 46 proportional representation seats up for grabs in the poll electing a total of 300 lawmakers.The DP is expected to release its latest assessments of the current standings in electoral districts on Thursday.