Two-Day Early Voting Period for General Elections to Begin Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Early voting for the April 10 general elections will be held for two days starting on Friday.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday, ballots will be taken at three-thousand-565 polling stations nationwide between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any of the polling stations with a government-issued photo identification card.In the case of mobile identification methods, the voters must run the relevant application and have their photo, name, and date of birth verified. Image files saved through screen capture cannot be used.People who vote in the areas where they reside simply need to mark the ballot and put it in the ballot box, but those who vote outside their residential area should put their ballot in a return envelope before putting it in the ballot box.NEC offices will store the ballot boxes and return envelopes in locations where surveillance cameras are installed until election day. Anyone can check the storage status around the clock through the large monitors installed at the NEC offices.The regular vote will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at polling stations around the country next Wednesday.