Prime Minister Orders Thorough Inspection of Early Voting Polling Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of early voting for the general elections, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered the government to thoroughly inspect voting stations across the country to check for any signs of illegal activity, such as the installation of spy cameras.Han made the call on Thursday, broaching the topic of spy cameras recently found at early voting polling stations, and said that such actions are a serious issue that could impair the free exercise of voting rights guaranteed by the Constitution.The prime minister asked related ministries and police to closely cooperate with and support the National Election Commission to ensure that people can comfortably exercise their right to vote without any need for concern.Han called for continuous inspections and checkups on locations used as polling stations and ballot-counting until Election Day, ordering the police to deal with any illegal activity sternly and swiftly.Early voting for the April 10 general elections will be held at three-thousand-565 polling stations nationwide on Friday and Saturday.