Trainee Doctors' Group to Meet with Pres. Yoon for Talks on Disputed Medical Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of an emergency committee representing the nation's trainee doctors has announced plans to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol for talks on medical reforms on Thursday, including discussions about the medical school admissions quota hike.In an internal notice shared by the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) earlier in the day, committee chief Park Dan said the decision to accept Yoon's proposal to meet for dialogue was reached following sufficient internal discussion.Park said while the ongoing medical crisis stemming from trainee doctors' collective action was sparked by the president's will, the committee decided that it would be worthwhile to directly deliver its position to the president and to seek a resolution ahead of next week's general elections.The interim chief said the group maintains its demand for the government to withdraw its reform plan, which includes a plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand, and measures aimed at enhancing essential medicine.He added that the group's stance after talks with the president will be finalized through a vote by all its members.