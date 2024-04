Photo : YONHAP News

A three-thousand-ton submarine designed and built with domestic technology was delivered to the South Korean Navy on Thursday.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), a ceremony was held in the southeastern city of Ulsan to celebrate HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' delivery of the submarine, which was named after the late Korean independence activist Shin Chae-ho.The "Shin Chae-ho" is the third and final submarine of the Jangbogo-III Batch-1 initiative launched in 2007, following the “Dosan Ahn Chang-ho” and “Ahn Moo,” delivered in 2021 and in 2023, respectively.The submarine is capable of carrying six vertical launch tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM), designed to eliminate key North Korean nuclear and missile targets if there are clear signs of intended use.The Shin Chae-ho will be deployed after eight months of operational capacity assessments.